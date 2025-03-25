Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Purchased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 166.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

MGV stock opened at $129.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $133.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.87.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

