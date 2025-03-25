Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,846 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 19,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verra Mobility by 125.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 34,404 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 192.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at $924,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,824,000 after acquiring an additional 37,131 shares in the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $31.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average is $24.90.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

