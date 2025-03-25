Vista Capital Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 116.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.3% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 145.9% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $121.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.68 and a 200-day moving average of $131.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $153.13.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,109 shares of company stock valued at $22,117,015. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

