Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOYA. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,898,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,578 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $67,214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,472,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $445,487,000 after buying an additional 876,399 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,155,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,884,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,474,000 after buying an additional 592,523 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on VOYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.55.

Voya Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

VOYA stock opened at $69.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.03. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.10 and a 52 week high of $84.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Articles

