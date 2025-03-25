Wealth Architects LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,344,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,258,346,000 after purchasing an additional 505,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,103,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,818,905,000 after buying an additional 71,122 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,401,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,171,298,000 after acquiring an additional 617,164 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,084,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,180,806,000 after acquiring an additional 302,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,073,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total transaction of $6,175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,947,774.62. The trade was a 15.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. UBS Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $248.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.71. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

