Xponance Inc. Acquires 240 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SSD shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $159.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.57. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.74 and a 12-month high of $206.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

Insider Activity

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $169,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,523.80. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

