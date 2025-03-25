Xponance Inc. Acquires 366 Shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Knife River were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Knife River during the fourth quarter worth about $14,600,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knife River during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,267,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Knife River by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,205,000 after purchasing an additional 103,713 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,695,000 after buying an additional 49,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Knife River in the fourth quarter valued at $4,201,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KNF opened at $96.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.96 and its 200-day moving average is $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. Knife River Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.13 and a fifty-two week high of $108.83.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Knife River had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on KNF shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Knife River from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Knife River in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Knife River currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

