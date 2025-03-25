Xponance Inc. Buys 1,454 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 416.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Genpact by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Genpact by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In other Genpact news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $664,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,167,926.94. This represents a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $513,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,125.06. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.16. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average is $44.78.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 10.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on G. Jefferies Financial Group raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

