Xponance Inc. Buys 366 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIGI. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 957.1% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $90.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.80. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.13 and a 52 week high of $109.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.37). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 47.20%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 target price (down from $116.00) on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

