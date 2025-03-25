Xponance Inc. Buys 5,874 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AM stock opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 2.33. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $18.11.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 18.82%. On average, analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

