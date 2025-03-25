Xponance Inc. Grows Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HALO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $293,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,629.59. The trade was a 12.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $98,901.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,126,499.68. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,451 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $64.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.68. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 157.78% and a net margin of 43.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

