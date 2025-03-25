Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 773,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,424,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $586,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC lifted its holdings in Insmed by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 150,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 21,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its stake in Insmed by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,800,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INSM shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Insmed Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of INSM opened at $79.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.37. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.15). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. The business had revenue of $104.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 91,140 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $7,291,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,766,640. The trade was a 48.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $1,444,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,742,347.58. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 550,957 shares of company stock valued at $42,992,528. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

