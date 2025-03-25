Xponance Inc. Has $820,000 Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Mattel by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Mattel by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Mattel from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Mattel Stock Up 1.9 %

MAT stock opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.28. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $22.07.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 25.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

