Xponance Inc. Has $826,000 Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 17.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 28.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,455,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Etsy by 136.1% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 307,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,070,000 after acquiring an additional 177,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average of $52.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.23. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.43 and a 52-week high of $71.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $852.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.37 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,127,715.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,458.20. This represents a 81.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $83,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,437.32. This trade represents a 6.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,666 shares of company stock worth $1,286,445 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Etsy from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Etsy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Etsy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Etsy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETSY

Etsy Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.