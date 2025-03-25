Xponance Inc. Has $867,000 Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 337.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 394.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on FTI Consulting from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $160.70 on Tuesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.88 and a 1 year high of $243.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.01 and its 200-day moving average is $198.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.14.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $894.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.70 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

