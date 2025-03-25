Xponance Inc. Has $876,000 Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3,569.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 463.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $68.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.24 and a 52 week high of $74.24.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

