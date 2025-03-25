Xponance Inc. Has $899,000 Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,290 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Celsius by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 75,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 38,729 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,435,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in Celsius by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Celsius by 505.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $2,445,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Celsius from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other Celsius news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $262,544.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,303.69. This trade represents a 18.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $113,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,947.82. The trade was a 17.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celsius Price Performance

Celsius stock opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $98.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.27, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.71.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

