Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,296 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 130,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 68,813 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $4,015,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 232.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,529,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,652 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 428.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,820,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on VNO. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

VNO stock opened at $39.44 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average is $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 985.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.60.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

