10,189 Shares in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRD. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chord Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,077,000 after acquiring an additional 34,156 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 92,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $4,428,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $168.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Chord Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut Chord Energy to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (down from $208.00) on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.92.

Chord Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $112.60 on Wednesday. Chord Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $99.40 and a 12 month high of $190.23. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.74.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

