14,408 Shares in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,408 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 1,083.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 8,670.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on American Superconductor from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

American Superconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMSC opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.60 million, a P/E ratio of 306.90 and a beta of 2.45. American Superconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $38.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $26.12.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. American Superconductor had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Superconductor Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

