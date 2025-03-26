15,114 Shares in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 60,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 329,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 35,081 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Shares of DEI stock opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.55 and a beta of 1.13. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.44. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 2.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 584.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DEI. Piper Sandler upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

