15,294 Shares in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Haemonetics by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 36,520.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Price Performance

NYSE HAE opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.43. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $58.80 and a 1-year high of $97.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 23.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

HAE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.22.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

