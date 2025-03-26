18,049 Shares in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

CNOB stock opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.30.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 6.77%. As a group, analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

