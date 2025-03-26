2,501 Shares in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 23.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Down 0.4 %

PFSI opened at $102.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.68. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.03 and a 52 week high of $119.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.21). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 19.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

In related news, insider Derek Stark sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $59,693.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,043.92. This represents a 2.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.38, for a total value of $496,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,457,725.52. This trade represents a 2.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,936 shares of company stock worth $5,291,493 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PFSI

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.