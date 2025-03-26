3,360 Shares in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its holdings in Insperity by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 237,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,171,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,830,000 after buying an additional 89,809 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,259,000 after buying an additional 21,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,269,000 after buying an additional 46,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In other news, Director Ellen H. Masterson acquired 1,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.75 per share, for a total transaction of $150,491.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,479. This trade represents a 11.81 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $2,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,812,762.88. The trade was a 5.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Insperity

Insperity Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NSP stock opened at $88.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.79 and a fifty-two week high of $110.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.59%.

Insperity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.