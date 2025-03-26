35,448 Shares in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Purchased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on BWIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Baldwin Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Insider Transactions at The Baldwin Insurance Group

In other news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 34,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $1,403,718.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,781.78. This represents a 27.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 15,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $625,425.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,167.66. This trade represents a 54.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,836 shares of company stock valued at $5,330,639. Insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Up 1.3 %

BWIN stock opened at $46.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average of $44.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -72.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.72. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Profile

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

