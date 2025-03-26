3,691 Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $95.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $130.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 293.33%.

Several research firms have commented on ARE. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

