3,916 Shares in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter worth $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 781.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

National Health Investors stock opened at $73.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 10.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.41. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.80 and a 1-year high of $86.13.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.53%. The company had revenue of $85.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 million. On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Monday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

