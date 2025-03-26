3,943 Shares in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SXT. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 18,766.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

SXT stock opened at $73.38 on Wednesday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $66.15 and a 1 year high of $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.14.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.10 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 8.01%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.78%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.