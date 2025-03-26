4,361 Shares in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQI. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 234.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 13.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 45,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $10.53.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0631 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

