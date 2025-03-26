6,053 Shares in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,053 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 637 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in Yelp by 1,963.6% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 908 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Yelp by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,094 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Yelp by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp Price Performance

Shares of YELP opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $32.56 and a one year high of $41.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $361.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.73 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.41%. Analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $36,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,122,426.08. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carmen Amara sold 1,500 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,554,984.12. This represents a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,667. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Yelp

Yelp Profile

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.