68,821 Shares in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Bought by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRVA. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 349,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after buying an additional 86,910 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 287,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,300,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,092,000 after purchasing an additional 28,480 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 240.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 158,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRVA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.11. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.52, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

