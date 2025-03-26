7,342 Shares in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of NMI by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in NMI by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 44,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

In other news, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,423.60. The trade was a 34.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $38,381.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,285.92. This trade represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NMI Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.60. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 55.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NMIH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lowered NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NMIH

NMI Company Profile

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.