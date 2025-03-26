9,331 Shares in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,331 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 327.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 18,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 25,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $807,000. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $849.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.51. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $43.86.

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 17.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FMBH shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on First Mid Bancshares from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Mid Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

