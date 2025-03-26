Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Position Increased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,380,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Affirm by 44.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,935,000 after acquiring an additional 672,883 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter worth approximately $20,404,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Integris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at $750,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of AFRM opened at $50.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a current ratio of 11.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.32. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.35 and a beta of 3.63.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,282.66. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $1,029,149.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,434.40. This represents a 20.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,301 shares of company stock worth $3,920,543. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AFRM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair began coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citizens Jmp raised Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Affirm from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Affirm to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.76.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

