Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Alkermes by 2,231.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alkermes by 558.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 100,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $3,234,421.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,494.50. This represents a 69.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $33.88 on Wednesday. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Alkermes had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 23.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.46.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

