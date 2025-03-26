Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,185 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.2% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,641,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,172,000 after buying an additional 811,425 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,335,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,484,864,000 after acquiring an additional 183,610 shares in the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,434,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 33,460 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,298 shares of company stock worth $22,871,828 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $205.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.36 and its 200-day moving average is $208.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

