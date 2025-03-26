American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,194 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 113,139 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 171.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2,239.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of AEO stock opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $26.25.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $48,043.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEO. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

