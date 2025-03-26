ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 991 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,719,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 15,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

ANSYS Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $326.67 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.82 and a 12 month high of $363.03. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $882.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.46 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,606.60. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Stories

