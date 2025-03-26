Aspect Partners LLC Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 158,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,928 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 51,682 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 33,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Finally, RW Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.6 %

NVDA opened at $120.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.58.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.51.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,609 shares of company stock worth $22,642,615. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

