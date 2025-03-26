AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AN. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter valued at $42,255,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,814,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,312,000 after acquiring an additional 203,335 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,046,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 739.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,509,000 after purchasing an additional 96,058 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AutoNation from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.71.

Shares of AN stock opened at $177.03 on Wednesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $198.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.59%. On average, analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

