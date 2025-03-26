Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $270,000 Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Ryder System during the third quarter worth $34,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

R opened at $144.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.23. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.88 and a fifty-two week high of $171.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 29.22%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

