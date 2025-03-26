Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
IDMO opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $506.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.84. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $45.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.38.
Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Innovation Incubators: Survey of Entrepreneurs Reveals The Cities Most Supportive of Startups
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.