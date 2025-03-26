Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JAZZ. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 311 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.71.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.8 %

JAZZ opened at $135.25 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $99.06 and a twelve month high of $148.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Robert Iannone sold 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $332,599.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,020,342.61. This trade represents a 2.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $157,103.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,323.72. This represents a 13.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,825 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

