Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,615 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWX opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $85.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.78 and its 200-day moving average is $81.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

