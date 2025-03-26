Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLC) Shares Purchased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVLC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $958,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 402,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,545,000 after purchasing an additional 68,823 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 71,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 23,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 610.4% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 68,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 58,438 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVLC opened at $66.32 on Wednesday. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $58.16 and a 12 month high of $70.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.95 million, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.83.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Increases Dividend

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1779 per share. This is a boost from Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (AVLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in US large-cap stocks of companies perceived to have high-growth characteristics and attractive valuations. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation AVLC was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.