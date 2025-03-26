Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,886 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,203 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSBR. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on BSBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.20 to $4.70 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Performance

Shares of BSBR stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

