Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.14.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

BSY stock opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $39.98 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.31.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $53,372.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,703,876 shares in the company, valued at $773,890,575.08. This trade represents a 0.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

