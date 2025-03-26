BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) by 93.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BrightSpring Health Services were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTSG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the third quarter valued at $522,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 275.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 120,005 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 66,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 19,120 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P grew its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 7.1% during the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,010,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BTSG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BrightSpring Health Services from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BrightSpring Health Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

NASDAQ:BTSG opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -71.69 and a beta of 2.20. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $24.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

