Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 58.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 39,417 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 134,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $1,252,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.19. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $35.84.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $80,418.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,232.14. The trade was a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $221,613.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,204 shares of company stock worth $1,055,988. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

